Ginting Beaten by France's Lucas Claerbout at Korea Open

english.jpnn.com, KOREA - Indonesian men's singles, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 Korea Open.

Competing at the Palma Indoor Stadium, Suncheon, Tuesday (4/4), Ginting lost two straight games 16-21 and 13-21 against French representative Lucas Claerbout.

Ginting started the first game slightly depressed. As a result, he trailed 9-11 at the interval within nine minutes.

After the break, Claerbout, who is ranked 67th in the world, managed to keep the score of 14-11. He continued to shoot until 18-14 and closed the first game with 21-16.

Entering the second game, Ginting was 1-5 behind in a relatively short tempo. Claerbout took an 11-8 advantage at the interval.

After the break, the French representative continued to maintain his lead. Claerbout shot 16-12 and closed the game with a 21-13 win.

This result forced Ginting to return home earlier even though the Cimahi-born badminton player was the first seed in this tournament. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

