Elkan Baggott Regularly Trains with Ipswich Town First Team

english.jpnn.com, INGGRIS - Indonesian soccer player Elkan Baggott has been regularly training with the Ipswich Town first team, according to coach Kieran McKenna.

The 19-year-old is praised by McKenna, who considers him an important player for Ipswich Town.

"Elkan has trained with us for the last six weeks or so. He's been an important part of our training group. He's a player we really like," said McKenna, as quoted by Twtd.co.uk.

Elkan's performance with Ipswich Town has been quite brilliant. He has been trusted to wear the captain's armband in his last five matches.

It seems like it's just a matter of time for Elkan to be promoted to the first team.

"He’s been training with us, playing in all our behind closed doors or in-house games that we have and he’s a player we think highly of. Elkan’s been in and around the group for quite a period of time," added McKenna.

Elkan already has one cap with the Ipswich Town main team. His debut was made when The Tractor Boys won 2-0 over Gillingham FC in the EFL Trophy in 2020. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Pelatih Ipswich Town Beri Kabar Baik Soal Elkan Baggott, Segera Promosi ke Tim Utama?