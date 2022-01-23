Before Found Dead, Man Wanted to Commit Suicide with His Mother

JPNN.com

Sunday, 23 January 2022 – 14:05 GMT+7
Illustration of suicide / Credit: Ricardo, JPNN

jpnn.com, SURABAYA - A resident of Gubeng Airlangga in Gubeng district, Surabaya, was found hanging dead inside his house on Sunday (23/1).

His family testified that the victim, Jerry Briliant Saputra (29), was discovered at around 3 in the morning.

"He was found by his grandmother who woke up at 3 in the morning," said Gubeng Police criminal investigation unit head First Inspector Kusmianto.

Before his death, Kusmianto said, Jerry had asked his mother to commit suicide.

"The day before he was found hanging himself, the victim told his mother 'let's kill ourselves', but he was not taken seriously," Kusmianto said.

The victim's parent, who at that time felt unwell, chose to sleep early. When all his family members were asleep, Jerry allegedly committed suicide.

Upon learning his death, the victim's family contacted the neighborhood head, who then reported the incident to the Gubeng Police.

The police came to the scene immediately to evacuate the victim.

