Before Found Dead, Man Wanted to Commit Suicide with His Mother

jpnn.com, SURABAYA - A resident of Gubeng Airlangga in Gubeng district, Surabaya, was found hanging dead inside his house on Sunday (23/1).

His family testified that the victim, Jerry Briliant Saputra (29), was discovered at around 3 in the morning.

"He was found by his grandmother who woke up at 3 in the morning," said Gubeng Police criminal investigation unit head First Inspector Kusmianto.

Also See: Prisoner in Agam Found Hanging Dead While Plastic Handcuffed

Before his death, Kusmianto said, Jerry had asked his mother to commit suicide.

"The day before he was found hanging himself, the victim told his mother 'let's kill ourselves', but he was not taken seriously," Kusmianto said.

The victim's parent, who at that time felt unwell, chose to sleep early. When all his family members were asleep, Jerry allegedly committed suicide.

Also See: Successful Businessman in Bali Found Hanging Dead

Upon learning his death, the victim's family contacted the neighborhood head, who then reported the incident to the Gubeng Police.

The police came to the scene immediately to evacuate the victim.