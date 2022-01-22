German Man Dies in Front of Two Maids in Mataram

jpnn.com, MATARAM - A German man named Michael Bier, who lived in the Karang Taruna neighborhood, West Mataram village, Mataram, suddenly died on Thursday (20/1).

"The cause of death is suspected to be sickness. The victim had a surgery last November 2021 in Bali, before returning to Mataram," said Mataram Police chief Commissioner Elyas Ericson, as quoted by the West Nusa Tenggara Police.

According to Bier's maids, the victim suddenly experienced shortness of breath while they were having a chat.

The witnesses wanted to take the victim to the hospital, but the victim refused, said Elyas.

They wanted to go to the pharmacy to buy oxygen, but the victim also prevented them from doing so.

The victim eventually died in front of the witnesses, who then contacted the Mataram Army Hospital (RSAD).

"The nurse arrived at the house and confirmed that the victim had died," Elyas said.

The victim's body was finally taken to the Bhayangkara Hospital.