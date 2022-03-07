BMKG Warns of Major Earthquakes in Bengkulu

english.jpnn.com, BENGKULU - The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued a serious warning regarding the potential for large earthquakes in Bengkulu.

BMKG Bengkulu's data and information head, Anang Anwar, said the strength of the earthquakes could reach above 7.0 magnitude.

He said that there were seven earthquake segments in Bengkulu that had the potential to reach such level.

Of the seven segments, he continued, five were land segments and two were sea segments.

"The sea segments are more dangerous in the event of an earthquake because it is possible to reach a magnitude of 8.9," Anwar said in Bengkulu, Monday (7/3).

The seven segments recorded by the BMKG include the Ketahuan segment, the Musi segment, the Manna segment, and the Komring segment.

The two sea segments are the Mentawai fault segment and the Enggano fault segment.

According to the BMKG, Bengkulu is often hit by earthquakes with a large magnitude. In 2000, the province was hit by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake and in 2007, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake caused quite severe damage.