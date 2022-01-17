Two Sisters Among Three Children Drown in Public Bath in Toba
jpnn.com, TOBA - Three children died of drowning in the Tambunan Sunset public bath, Balige district, Toba regency, North Sumatra, Sunday (16/1).
The victims included Arina Romora Batu Bara (14) and Astria Batu Bara (9), two sisters from Medan.
The other victim was Veronika Sihombing (11), a resident of Dairi regency.
Toba Police spokesman First Inspector Bungaran Samosir said the incident occurred at 4.00 p.m.
Ten minutes into the bath, the three victims drowned. A resident who saw the incident immediately rushed to help the victims.
The victims were immediately taken to the HKBP Balige Hospital. Unfortunately, they were declared dead.
Also See:
The victims' bodies were then handed over to their families for burial.
The police chief urged residents to be more careful when in a public bath. (mcr22/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: 3 Anak Tewas Tenggelam di Pemandian Sunset, Ada Kakak Beradik