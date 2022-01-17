Two Sisters Among Three Children Drown in Public Bath in Toba

jpnn.com, TOBA - Three children died of drowning in the Tambunan Sunset public bath, Balige district, Toba regency, North Sumatra, Sunday (16/1).

The victims included Arina Romora Batu Bara (14) and Astria Batu Bara (9), two sisters from Medan.

The other victim was Veronika Sihombing (11), a resident of Dairi regency.

Toba Police spokesman First Inspector Bungaran Samosir said the incident occurred at 4.00 p.m.

Ten minutes into the bath, the three victims drowned. A resident who saw the incident immediately rushed to help the victims.

The victims were immediately taken to the HKBP Balige Hospital. Unfortunately, they were declared dead.

The victims' bodies were then handed over to their families for burial.

The police chief urged residents to be more careful when in a public bath. (mcr22/mcr20/jpnn)

