JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Dozens of Orphans in Medan Allegedly Poisoned by Donated Food

Dozens of Orphans in Medan Allegedly Poisoned by Donated Food

Saturday, 08 January 2022 – 18:04 GMT+7
Dozens of Orphans in Medan Allegedly Poisoned by Donated Food - JPNN.com English
Orphans suspected of having food poisoning are being treated at the South Medan community health center, Saturday (8/1) / Credit: Finta Rahuni, JPNN

jpnn.com, MEDAN - Some 14 children and a caregiver in the Darul Aitam Orphanage in Medan, North Sumatra, reportedly had food poisoning after consuming donated food on Friday (7/1).

Sarah, the caregiver, said that the orphanage received a lot of alms from benefactors every Friday.

"We do not cook on Friday because many people donate food," said Sarah, Saturday (8/1).

Also See:

However, something strange happened this time. The victims suddenly vomited and had diarrhea the next day after consuming the donated food.

The victims were then taken to the South Medan community health center near the orphanage.

"The children began feeling sick this morning at around 8," Sarah said.

Also See:

Head of the South Medan community health center, Devrinawati, confirmed that the victims were currently undergoing treatment.

"Their conditions have started to stabilize, and they will be allowed to go home soon," said Devrinawati.

Some 14 children and a caregiver in an orphanage in Medan reportedly had food poisoning after consuming donated food.
TAGS   Orphans Medan Donated Food Food Poisoning

RELATED NEWS