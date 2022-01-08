Dozens of Orphans in Medan Allegedly Poisoned by Donated Food

jpnn.com, MEDAN - Some 14 children and a caregiver in the Darul Aitam Orphanage in Medan, North Sumatra, reportedly had food poisoning after consuming donated food on Friday (7/1).

Sarah, the caregiver, said that the orphanage received a lot of alms from benefactors every Friday.

"We do not cook on Friday because many people donate food," said Sarah, Saturday (8/1).

However, something strange happened this time. The victims suddenly vomited and had diarrhea the next day after consuming the donated food.

The victims were then taken to the South Medan community health center near the orphanage.

"The children began feeling sick this morning at around 8," Sarah said.

Head of the South Medan community health center, Devrinawati, confirmed that the victims were currently undergoing treatment.

"Their conditions have started to stabilize, and they will be allowed to go home soon," said Devrinawati.