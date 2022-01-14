JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Baubau Mayor AS Tamrin Dies at 69

Baubau Mayor AS Tamrin Dies at 69

Friday, 14 January 2022 – 00:01 GMT+7
Baubau Mayor AS Tamrin Dies at 69 - JPNN.com English
Baubau Mayor AS Tamrin in an interview with the media / Credit: ANTARA, Yusran

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Mayor of Southeast Sulawesi's Baubau, AS Tamrin, has passed away. He was 69.

Tamrin took his last breath at the Omni Pulomas Hospital, Jakarta, Thursday (13/1) at around 04.30 p.m.

Baubau secretariat assistant Tamsir Tamim confirmed the news, saying that the deceased's body would be sent home upon an order from the deputy mayor and Baubau secretary.

Also See:

Tamsir added the deceased's body would arrive in Baubau on Friday at around 09.15 a.m.

Based on Antara's observation, a heavy and mournful atmosphere unfolded Thursday night at the Baubau mayor's office.

Tamrin's relatives and friends flocked to the office upon hearing the news.

Also See:

A number of people arranged chairs neatly on the terrace and living room. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Berita Duka, Wali Kota Baubau AS Tamrin Meninggal Dunia

The Mayor of Southeast Sulawesi's Baubau, AS Tamrin, has passed away.
TAGS   Baubau Mayor AS Tamrin AS Tamrin Death Southeast Sulawesi

RELATED NEWS