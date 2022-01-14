Baubau Mayor AS Tamrin Dies at 69

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Mayor of Southeast Sulawesi's Baubau, AS Tamrin, has passed away. He was 69.

Tamrin took his last breath at the Omni Pulomas Hospital, Jakarta, Thursday (13/1) at around 04.30 p.m.

Baubau secretariat assistant Tamsir Tamim confirmed the news, saying that the deceased's body would be sent home upon an order from the deputy mayor and Baubau secretary.

Tamsir added the deceased's body would arrive in Baubau on Friday at around 09.15 a.m.

Based on Antara's observation, a heavy and mournful atmosphere unfolded Thursday night at the Baubau mayor's office.

Tamrin's relatives and friends flocked to the office upon hearing the news.

A number of people arranged chairs neatly on the terrace and living room. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

