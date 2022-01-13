Jakarta Man Allegedly Burns Friend's Toddler Son for Revenge

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A resident of West Jakarta, Ridwan (31), has allgegedly burned a toddler, who was his friend's son.

As a result, the child suffered injuries to his hands, thighs, stomach, and neck. He is currently in intensive care.

The perpetrator allegedly committed the crime for revenge as he was often mocked by the victim's parent at work.

"He was arrested yesterday at around 4 p.m.," said Tambora Police chief Commissioner Faruk Rozi, Thursday (13/1).

Faruk said the incident took place on Sunday (9/1) at around 8.30 p.m.

The victim's parents then reported the incident to the police on Wednesday (12/1).

Within three hours, the police arrested the perpetrator in the Tambora area in West Jakarta.

During the arrest, the police confiscated matches, allegedly used by the perpetrator to set the victim on fire, as evidence items.