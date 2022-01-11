Kualanamu Airport Janitor Finds 97 Grams of Gold in Toilet

jpnn.com, SUMATERA UTARA - A janitor at the Kualanamu Airport, North Sumatra, has found gold jewelery weighing 97 grams in one of the women's toilets.

The public relations assistant manager of PT Angkasa Pura II, Novita Maria Sari, confirmed the information, saying that the incident occurred on Tuesday (4/1).

"It's true that on Tuesday, the gold [jewelery] was found by a cleaning officer in a women's toilet. It was in the boarding lounge, the waiting room," said Novita, Monday (10/1).

Novita said that the founder, Dewi Lestari, immediately handed over the gold to the airport staff.

"The jewelry was handed over to the Avsec officer in the SCP transit area," Novita said.

PT Angkasa Pura II has expressed its appreciation to Dewi for her honesty.

The company is still looking for the passenger who might have dropped the gold. (mcr22/mcr20/jpnn)

