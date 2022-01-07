Floods in Papua's Jayapura Kill Seven

jpnn.com, PAPUA - Floods due to heavy rains since Thursday (6/1) night in Jayapura, Papua, have killed seven residents.

Papua Disaster Management Agency's disaster management operational control center head, Jonathan Koirewoa, has confirmed the information, adding that some others were injured.

According to him, the floods, along with landslides, forced at least 160 families to evacuate to Gurabesi village, South Jayapura district.

Also See: Giant Fish Found by Residents at Flood Site in Aceh

"The floods affected not only South Jayapura district but also North Jayapura, Heram, Abepura, and Muaratami," Jonathan told ANTARA in Jayapura, Friday (7/1).

The agency is still seeking assistance and collecting data on the impact of the disaster.

"We still need logistical support, equipment, and personnel," Jonathan said.

The floodwater was 150 to 200-centimeter high in certain areas, inundating a number of public facilities, including the Marthen Indey Hospital.

Authorities have deployed three rubber boats and one multi-purpose truck to evacuate affected residents in the Youtefa Abepura market area, where the water level was up to three meters high. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Banjir di Jayapura Papua, 7 Warga Meninggal Dunia