Giant Fish Found by Residents at Flood Site in Aceh

jpnn.com, LHOKSEUMAWE - Residents of Lhokseumawe city, Aceh, have discovered a giant fish suspected of being an arapaima in a flooded area.

"It looks like [an arapaima], but we need further confirmation," said Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) head Agus Arianto in Banda Aceh, Wednesday (5/1).

The discovery of the giant fish has gone viral on social media as it is a rare incident, while the arapaima is a species native to the Amazon and Essequibo basins of South America.

Agus has asked his team to coordinate with the Aceh Marine and Fisheries Agency to investigate the discovery.

Agus said the arapaima was often kept as an aquarium fish. He suspected that it had escaped from its keeper when the local area was flooded.

"Maybe because of the flood. The fish was found in a ditch," he said.

Agus emphasized that Indonesia was indeed avoiding foreign animals from entering the country for fear of disturbing the local ecosystem. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

