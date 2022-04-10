Saudi Arabia to Allow One Million Hajj Pilgrims This Year

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Chairman of the BPIH Committee of House Commission VIII, Ace Hasan Syadzily, has said that Indonesian Muslims will be able to perform the hajj this year.

"Alhamdulillah [thank God], Indonesian Muslims should be grateful for the reopening of the hajj in 2022 after two years of being closed to Muslims outside Saudi Arabia," said Ace in Jakarta, Sunday (10/4).

Ace said the Saudi Arabian administration had officially announced that the hajj would be attended by one million Muslims.

Eligible participants are those under the age of 65 and have been vaccinated, as recognized by the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia.

"For Indonesia, of course this needs to be followed up with the technicalities, especially regarding the quota allocation for Indonesian Muslims," he said.

Ace asked the Religious Affairs Ministry to immediately confirm the quota given to Indonesia, so prospective pilgrims could start preparing the budget. In addition, the Indonesian government must immediately register prospective pilgrims and ensure they have received vaccine shots.

He also advised that the government to carry out proper communication with those aged over 65 so as not to give them false hope, especially considering the number of prospective pilgrims in that age group is substantial. (mcr10/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Alhamdulillah, Arab Saudi Buka Pelaksanaan Haji 2022