KAI Sets New Rules for Long-Distance Train Rides

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Railway company PT KAI has set the latest rules for taking long-distance trains.

KAI Operational Region 1 spokesperson Eva Chairunisa Eva said that prospective train passengers were now allowed to depart without carrying out an antigen or PCR test.

However, this applies to those who have already received a booster vaccine.

"This latest policy is effective prior to Idul Fitri," Eva said in an official statement, Wednesday (6/4).

KAI also provides vaccination services for doses 1 to 3 at Gambir Station and Pasar Senen Station.

Eva appealed to passengers who would take long-distance trains to use the booster vaccine service one day before departure.

"It is better not to process the vaccine at the station on the same day as the scheduled departure, at least one day before that," said Eva.

He also asked prospective passengers to pay attention to the latest rules before ordering tickets.