JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Indonesia KAI Sets New Rules for Long-Distance Train Rides

KAI Sets New Rules for Long-Distance Train Rides

Thursday, 07 April 2022 – 17:21 GMT+7
KAI Sets New Rules for Long-Distance Train Rides - JPNN.com English
KAI passengers waiting at a station / Credit: Mercurius Thomos Mone, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Railway company PT KAI has set the latest rules for taking long-distance trains.

KAI Operational Region 1 spokesperson Eva Chairunisa Eva said that prospective train passengers were now allowed to depart without carrying out an antigen or PCR test.

However, this applies to those who have already received a booster vaccine.

Also See:

"This latest policy is effective prior to Idul Fitri," Eva said in an official statement, Wednesday (6/4).

KAI also provides vaccination services for doses 1 to 3 at Gambir Station and Pasar Senen Station.

Eva appealed to passengers who would take long-distance trains to use the booster vaccine service one day before departure.

Also See:

"It is better not to process the vaccine at the station on the same day as the scheduled departure, at least one day before that," said Eva.

He also asked prospective passengers to pay attention to the latest rules before ordering tickets.

Railway company PT KAI has set the latest rules for taking long-distance trains.
TAGS   KAI New rules Long-Distance Train Rides Covid-19 requirement Travel requirement

RELATED NEWS