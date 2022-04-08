Meet Marsuki, SEO Expert Who Earns Millions of Rupiah Per Month

JPNN.com

Friday, 08 April 2022 – 23:53 GMT+7
SEO Expert Marsuki / Credit: Personal Document

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A search engine optimization (SEO) expert named Marsuki is increasingly well-known amidst increased demand for business websites.

The alumnus of the Faculty of Informatics of Nurdin Hamzah University (UNH) in Jambi has successfully pursued a career as an SEO expert, especially during the pandemic.

According to Marsuki, becoming an SEO expert requires a long process.

"[It's not like] today, we analyze, review, and improve website performance, and the day after we will get money. Not that fast," said Marsuki, Friday (8/4).

He said he felt like he was reborn when he started to work in the digital world.

"The digital writing segment is very different from the print version," said Marsuki.

Marsuki admitted that he earned from Rp 5 million to Rp 150 million per month.

However, many of his neighbors rated his work negatively, even calling him an "obscure" worker.

