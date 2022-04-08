Formula E Manager Takes Pride in Fast Jakarta Circuit Construction
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Formula E operations manager Nuno Fernandez has praised the progress of the Formula E circuit construction in the Ancol area, North Jakarta.
According to Nuno, the Formula E circuit is the fastest construction project of its kind in the world.
Nuno made this statement after Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria visited the location.
"This circuit is, to date, the fastest construction project in the world," he said, Thursday (7/4).
The work started in mid-February and is set to be completed in May.
"Complete with a permanent track, it will take only 60 days from the start of construction," Nuno said.
Riza said the asphalting of the Formula E circuit would be completed next week.
"I'm visiting the Formula E circuit, which is one week away from being paved," he said.
