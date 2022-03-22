Jakarta Formula E to Be Held on June 4
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Formula E is one of the international events that will be held in Jakarta this year.
Despite a number of pros and cons, the event is still eagerly awaited by a number of parties, especially electric vehicle racing enthusiasts.
As stated on the official website of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), Formula E in Jakarta is included in the season 8 calendar.
Jakarta joins a number of cities in the world with a total of 16 Formula E race series in one year.
According to the schedule, the Formula E in Jakarta is planned to be held in the Ancol area on June 4.
Here's the complete Formula E schedule according to the organizer's website:
January 28: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
January 29: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
Formula E is one of the international events that will be held in Jakarta this year.
RELATED NEWS
- Bagas Maulana, Muhammad Shohibul Fikri Win All England
- Jokowi Expresses Gratitude for Success of MotoGP Mandalika
- Miguel Oliveira Wins Mandalika MotoGP, Closer to Marquez's Record
- Lakhsya Sen Thwarts Lee Zii Jia's Title Defense at All England
- Mandalika MotoGP Qualification Results: Quartararo Takes Pole
- Gregoria Mariska Gets Feedback from PBSI After Loss at All England