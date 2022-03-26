Police Investigate Involvement of OnlyFans Creator Dea's Lover

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Police are investigating the alleged involvement of the boyfriend of an Indonesian OnlyFans content creator, Dea (23), over the distribution of pornographic materials.

Dea was recently named a suspect for producing and publishing adult content on OnlyFans, with the police saying it violated the Pornography Law.

"It is still under investigation," Jakarta Police criminal investigation director Senior Commissioner Auliansyah Lubis told the media, Friday (25/3).

Also See: OnlyFans Creator in Indonesia Named Suspect Over Pornography

Dea was arrested in Malang, East Java, on Thursday (24/3) night. She is currently undergoing intensive examination by Jakarta Police investigators.

Before her arrest, Dea went viral on social media after she admitted to making money through OnlyFans.

"I just want to do cosplay. It's just for fun," said Dea in the Deddy Corbuzier podcast on YouTube.

Dea admitted that she earned US$5 or around Rp 70,000 per subscriber. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Dea OnlyFans Ditangkap, Polisi Dalami Kemungkinan Kekasihnya Terlibat