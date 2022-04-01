BNI Customer Reportedly Lost Rp 3.5 Billion from Saving Account

english.jpnn.com, SAMARINDA - A customer of Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, named Muhammad Asan Ali has lost billions of rupiah.

The fish trader, who has a stall at the Segiri Market, is demanding the remaining Rp 841 million that has not been replaced by BNI.

Asan started saving in 2004 and his money should have reached Rp 3.5 billion.

However, most of the money suddenly disappeared recently, only leaving Rp 490,000 in his account.

This was discovered when Asan was checking his account at an ATM in Sungai Pinang district, Samarinda.

It was suspected that his money had been secretly withdrawn by a customer service of BNI Samarinda named Besse Dalla Eka Putri.

Besse has been arrested for allegedly embezzling customer funds.

In a meeting with JPNN.com on Thursday (31/3) night, Asan said BNI had replaced his money through a 6-month deposit.