Two BPK Employees Arrested with Rp 350 Million in Backpack

english.jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - The Bekasi District Attorney's Office has arrested two employees of the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) in West Java, APS and HF.

They were arrested while on duty conducting an inspection in the Bekasi District Financial Management Agency (BPKD) room.

Head of the Bekasi District Attorney's Office, Ricky Setiawan Anas, said the incident began when the BPK conducted a routine inspection in December 2021.

"According to the findings of the BPK West Java at the Bekasi Health Agency, APS asked for Rp 20 million from each of 17 community health centers and Rp 500 million from the Cabangbungin Hospital," said Ricky in Cikarang, Thursday (31/3).

APS contacted another person identified with the initial M to directly hand over the money to the BPK West Java on March 28.

At that time, a doctor with the initial A from the Community Health Center Forum prepared Rp 250 million. M, who was from the Cabangbungin Hospital, handed over only Rp 100 million.

"The Cabangbungin Hospital became afraid. It was only able to fulfill a total of Rp 100 million," said Ricky.

On March 29, the Bekasi District Attorney's team received information regarding the extortions.