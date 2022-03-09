Eight Indians Arrested in Aceh Waters for Illegal Entry

english.jpnn.com, ACEH - The Aceh Police have arrested eight Indian citizens in the waters of Aceh Besar district for entering Indonesian territory illegally.

According to Aceh Police air and water director Senior Commissioner Risnanto, the eight Indians were fishermen suspected of stealing fish in the waters.

The fishermen consisted of a ship captain and seven crew members.

They were arrested while catching fish in Lhoong Waters, Aceh Besar district, on Monday (7/3) at around 1 p.m.

"The Indian fishing boat was 18 nautical miles from Lhoong Beach when the arrest was made," said Risnanto in Banda Aceh, Tuesday (8/3).

He named the eight Indian fishermen as Marie Jashindos (34), Immanuval Soe (29), Mutnoppah (48), Sijin (29), Pravin (19), Libin (34), Tomon (24), and Tonbosuco (48). They came from the Andaman Islands.

During the arrest, the police secured a fishing rod, a tracking device, a compass, and a mobile phone.

The police also secured fish of various types weighing up to 700 kilograms.