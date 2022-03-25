Police Tighten Security in Anticipation of 2503 Mass Action

english.jpnn.com, DEPOK - The Depok Police are guarding the border areas in anticipation of the planned 2503 mass action in the State Palace to defend Islam.

"We are monitoring the station as well as a number of main roads leading to Jakarta and other bordering areas," Depok Police spokesman Commissioner Supriyadi said, Friday (25/3).

Police members on guard are also carrying out baggage checks at a number of control points.

Beji Police chief Commissioner Cahyo in Depok revealed that the monitoring had started since Friday morning.

"Our members have been deployed. We focus on guarding the flyover of the University of Indonesia because it is directly adjacent to South Jakarta," he said. (mcr19/mcr20/jpnn)

