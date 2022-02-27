212 PA to Protest Against Gus Yaqut's Controversial Remark

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The deputy secretary-general of the 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA), Novel Bamukmin, has stated that his party is ready to hold a demonstration over the remark made by Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, known as Gus Yaqut, who said the loudness of Muslims' call to prayer was like a barking dog.

Novel Bamukmin said the 212 PA would hold a demonstration in front of the Religious Affairs Ministry Headquarters.

"We are preparing for a demonstration so that Yaqut will step down from his position," Novel told JPNN.com, Thursday (24/2).

Moreover, Novel ensured that the 212 PA would also hold a demonstration in front of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in order to urge them to issue a fatwa over "an emergency blasphemy against religion" and "criminalization of ulama".

Novel added that the police should immediately arrest Gus Yaqut, who he said had caused unrest in the community.

Previously, Gus Yaqut mentioned the recent rules concerning loudspeakers in mosques.

"Let's imagine, I am Muslim, and I live in a non-Muslim environment. Then, houses of worship ring the prayer loudly five times a day simultaneously. How does that feel?" said Gus Yaqut.

"Let's say that our neighbors keep all dogs that are barking at the same time, aren't we disturbed? This is why we have to regulate all sounds, so they don't become a nuisance," he added. (mcr8/mcr20/jpnn)

