Under Rizieq's Command, 212 PA Ready to Storm Gus Yaqut's Office

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA) has said that it is ready to follow up on Habib Rizieq Shihab's instruction condemning the statement made by Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, better known as Gus Yaqut, who has been in hot water for comparing loudspeakers in mosques with barking dogs.

The 212 PA argued that Gus Yaqut had committed blasphemy. Novel Bamukmin, the 212 PA deputy secretary-general, said that his party was ready to hold a mass action to defend Islam at the Religious Affairs Ministry headquarters, demanding that Gus Yaqut be prosecuted and dismissed from his position.

"Insya Allah [God willing], this week, the 212 PA will hold an action to defend Islam against the blasphemer," Novel said, Wednesday (2/3).

Apart from urging President Jokowi to fire Yaqut, the 212 PA will report Gus Yaqut to the National Police criminal investigation unit.

The former leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), Habib Rizieq Shihab, has condemned Gus Yaqut's statement. This was revealed by his attorney, Aziz Yanuar.

"The blasphemy committed by Yaqut is very barbaric and very fatal," Rizieq said in a statement, Saturday (26/2).

According to Rizieq, Gus Yaqut's actions were worse than what Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama did in 2016. Ahok, the former Jakarta governor, was found guilty of blasphemy. (cuy/mcr20/jpnn)

