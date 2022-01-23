JPNN.com

More Houses Burned Ahead of Revote for Yalimo Regent in Papua

Sunday, 23 January 2022 – 20:54 GMT+7
One of the houses burned in Elelim ahead of the revote for the Yalimo regent, Saturday (22/1) / Credit: ANTARA, HO, Yalimo Police

jpnn.com, YALIMO - Papua is heating up again ahead of the revote for the Yalimo regent.

A group burned residents' houses in the Elelim area on Saturday (22/1). There were no fatalities.

Yalimo Police chief Senior Adjutant Commissioner Hesman Napitupulu confirmed the incident.

"Two houses were burned," said Hesman, Saturday (22/1) night.

For this incident, 11 people were arrested.

The revote in Yalimo is set to take place on Wednesday (26/1). There are two pairs of candidates for regent and deputy regent, namely Lakius Peyon-Nahum Mabel and Nahor Nekwek-John Wilil.

On June 29 last year, after the announcement of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the election dispute that decided the revote and aborted the regent candidate Er Dabi, a group of residents set fire to offices and houses.

As a result, 1,137 people were displaced and losses reached Rp 324 billion. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

