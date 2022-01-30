Policeman Removed for Allegedly Molesting Student in Banjarmasin

JPNN.com

Sunday, 30 January 2022 – 13:22 GMT+7
Banjarmasin Police chief Senior Commissioner Sabana A. Martosumito took off the shirt of a police member to mark his dismissal / Credit: ANTARA, Firman

jpnn.com, BANJARMASIN - The Banjarmasin Police have officially dismissed Chief Brigadier Bayu Tamtomo, the police officer who allegedly molested a college student of Lambung Mangkurat University.

His dismissal ceremony was held at the Banjarmasin Police Headquarters, Saturday (29/1).

"Starting today, the person concerned will officially lose his status in the police force and will become an ordinary civilian," Banjarmasin Police chief Senior Commissioner Sabana A. Martosumito told reporters after the ceremony.

After the incident came to light, the perpetrator was immediately processed by the South Kalimantan Police and underwent a police code of ethics trial on December 2, 2021.

"We strongly condemn the perpetrator's action, which cannot be tolerated," said Sabana.

Bayu was sentenced to two years and six months in prison by the Banjarmasin District Court recently.

The defendant was found guilty in accordance with Article 286 of the Criminal Code regarding extramarital sexual intercourse with a woman who is unconscious or helpless. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

Police have officially dismissed Chief Brigadier Bayu Tamtomo that allegedly molested a college student.
