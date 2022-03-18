Anthon Matatula's Body Allegedly Dumped into Crocodile-Filled River

english.jpnn.com, PAPUA - The whereabouts of Second Brigadier Anthon Julez Matatula's body is still a mystery.

The search carried out by the joint team on the sixth day has not yielded results.

Many members of the Papuan Police were deployed to search along the Tami River, where Anthon's alleged killers said they dumped the body.

Local residents also helped search for the victim, who was a member of the Papuan Police.

"The river is long because it branches," said Wilyam, a local resident, when met at the scene, Thursday (17/3) afternoon.

In addition, said Wilyam, crocodiles were often found in the Tami River.

"There are lots of crocodiles, so if you can't find the body, it might have been eaten," said Wilyam.

However, Wilyam remains optimistic and helps in the search for the victim.