Former Treasurer of Riau Allegedly Steals Rp 1.1 Billion in Zakat

english.jpnn.com, RIAU - Former treasurer of Riau, identified with the initial M, has allegedly stolen zakat money amounting to Rp 1.1 billion.

Riau Regional Revenue Agency (Bapenda) head Syahrial Abdi said that the case was uncovered after they found a discrepancy in the payment of zakat in the Riau Amil Zakat Agency (Baznas).

"We have confirmed and it is true that there is a discrepancy in zakat in Bapenda. It should have submitted a total of Rp 1.4 billion. However, according to the records in Baznas, there were only Rp 335 million," Syahrial told reporters in Pekanbaru, Wednesday (2/3).

Syahrial said that his party had carried out internal examinations and the person concerned had admitted his actions.

Based on M's confession, Syahrial said, the funds stolen were used for personal needs.

The Bapenda has reported the incident to the leadership and has been followed up by the inspectorate.

Syahrial hoped that there would be justice against M.

Riau Governor Syamsuar has issued a new circular regarding the mechanism for distributing zakat, cutting any intermediary. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

