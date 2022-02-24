Train Hits Minibus in Banyumas, Kills One Passenger

english.jpnn.com, BANYUMAS - A minibus was hit by the Bangunkarta Train on the Jombang-Pasarsenen route, Banyumas regency, Central Java, Wednesday (23/2) afternoon.

The accident resulted in one death. Three others were injured.

PT Kereta Api Indonesia public Relations manager for operational area 5 in Purwokerto, Ayep Hanapi, said the incident occurred at an official crossing that was guarded independently by the community.

When the Bangunkarta train was about to pass the crossing, he said, the minibus broke through the guard.

"Because of the close distance, the Bangunkarta train hit the minibus. Before the incident, the driver was warned by local residents and other drivers but did not pay attention," Ayep said.

The minibus was reportedly driven by a man with the initials WP (58), a resident of Sibrama village, Kemranjen district, Banyumas.

All of the victim were also residents of Sibrama village.

The victim who died was identified as Supardi (40), while the injured ones were Supriati (60), Herni Widiasari (20), and Widiono (60).