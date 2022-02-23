Village Head Denies Engaging in Phone Sex with Blonde Woman

JPNN.com

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 – 18:51 GMT+7
At least three phone sex tapes allegedly involving a village head have been circulated on social media / Credit: Facebook, sumeks.co

english.jpnn.com, SUMATERA SELATAN - At least three phone sex tapes allegedly involving a village head in North Indralaya district, Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra, have been circulated on social media since Monday (21/2) afternoon.

In the videos uploaded on Facebook, the suspected village head is seen making a phone call with a blonde woman.

Lorok village head Leo Chandra denied that the man in the viral videos was him.

He said he planned to report the alleged defamation to the South Sumatra Police.

Leo added that he learned of the videos from someone else who sent him a screenshot. He admitted that he was shocked.

Leo suspected that he was tricked by someone he had refused to lend money to.

"This incident is clearly very detrimental to me," Leo said.

"We will report this case as soon as possible. We are currently looking for legal counsel,” he added. (ety/sumeks.co/mcr20/jpnn)

