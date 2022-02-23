Alleged Killer of Teenage Girl Pretends to Search for Victim

JPNN.com

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 – 15:12 GMT+7
Illustration of a police arrest / Credit: Ricardo, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, KUTAI KARTANEGARA - The police have arrested SA, the alleged killer of a teenage girl with the initials NK in Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan.

Before being found dead, NK was declared missing on Sunday (20/2).

The 14-year-old girl had disappeared mysteriously after her parents asked her to buy eggs at the shop.

The search was carried out by the family and residents around the settlement and even in the forest.

The teenager's body was found naked and buried in the muddy ground in the Amborawang Forest, Samboja district, Kutai Kartanegara, on Monday (21/2) afternoon.

Samboja Police chief Adjutant Commissioner Adyama Baruna Pratama said SA was also involved in the search for NK.

This way, SA thought he could make sure that residents did not search around the location where the victim's body was buried.

"However, his movements looked suspicious when residents wanted to look for the victim around the location her body was found," Adyama said.

