Hundreds of Truck Drivers in Kendari Protest Against ODOL Policy
english.jpnn.com, KENDARI - Hundreds of truck drivers in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, held a demonstration against a new regulation concerning over dimension and overloading (ODOL) trucks.
The Transportation Ministry has issued a regulation aiming to complete the Zero ODOL program by 2023.
The truck drivers said that the control of ODOL trucks should go through an interactive approach.
"An interactive approach to the truck driver forum is very necessary, so that we can find the root of the problem as well as the right solution without killing people's livelihoods," said Firman, the coordinator of the demonstration, Thursday (17/2).
Firman said that Southeast Sulawesi had become a national industrial area and ODOL trucks were operational to support inter-district material distribution activities.
"We hope that the Transportation Ministry and local governments can provide solutions for truck drivers," he said. (mcr6/mcr20/jpnn)
