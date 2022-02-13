Ritual at Jember's Payangan Beach Kills 11 People

english.jpnn.com, JEMBER - A ritual at Payangan Beach, Sumberejo village, Jember regency, East Java, killed 11 people on Sunday (13/2).

The Tunggal Jati Nusantara group of 24 people departed for Payangan Beach on Saturday (12/2) night.

On Sunday morning, 20 people held a ritual, while the other four, consisting of a driver, one toddler, and two elderly people, remained in the parking area.

The ritual lasted for an hour, before the big waves of the southern sea suddenly hit the participants, who were holding hands.

The search and rescue (SAR) team found that 11 people died and nine survived.

"The police will examine witnesses, especially survivors, to find out the background of the ritual and see if there are any criminal indications," Jember Police chief Senior Adjutant Commissioner Hery Purnomo told reporters at Payangan Beach.

He said the leader of the Tunggal Jati Nusantara group, Hasan, was among the survivors. Hasan is currently under treatment at the Ambulu Health Center.

Jember Police criminal investigation unit head Adjutant Commissioner Komang Arya Wiguna said if there was any criminal element, the group could be charged with Article 359 of the Criminal Code concerning negligence that causes the loss of lives. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: 20 Orang Terseret Arus Pantai Payangan Jember, Ada yang Meninggal Dunia