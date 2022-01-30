DJ Indah Cleo to Be Buried Next to Father's Grave as She Wanted

jpnn.com, PAPUA - DJ Indah Cleo, one of 17 victims killed in the karaoke arson in Sorong, Papua on Tuesday (25/1), will be buried next to her father's grave as she had wished during her life.

Indah will be buried in her hometown in the Bukittinggi area, West Sumatra, on Monday (31/1).

On Sunday (30/1) morning, Indah's body was flown from Sorong's Domine Eduard Osok Airport to West Sumatra.

The family prayed before Indah's body was loaded onto the plane.

Indah's sister, Sukma Wardani, was seen crying when the family prayed for Indah before leaving for Bukittinggi.

Soni, Indah's uncle, said that the family expressed their deepest gratitude to all parties who had helped.

Indah was among 17 victims killed in the fire at the Double O Sorong entertainment venue, West Papua.

The incident was the aftermath of a clash between two groups.