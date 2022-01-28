At Least Three Killed in Clash Between Residents on Haruku Island
jpnn.com, MALUKU - At least three people died in a clash between residents that occurred on Haruku Island, Central Maluku, on Wednesday (26/1) morning.
Maluku Police chief Inspector General Lotharia Latif said there were only two people found dead previously.
"The death toll has increased to three," Lotharia said, Friday (27/1).
Meanwhile, the number of injured victims has increased from three to four.
Lotharia did not reveal the identities of the victims.
Maluku Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Mohamad Roem Ohoirat said that the last person that died was previously listed as an injured victim.
According to Roem, the situation in the two neighboring villages involved in the clash has improved.
Hundreds of military and police officers have been on standy in the area.
