Molotov Cocktail Thrown into Ketapang Regent Hall During Ceremony

jpnn.com, KALIMANTAN BARAT - A Molotov cocktail was thrown into the hall at the Ketapang Regent's Office in West Kalimantan, Tuesday (25/1).

The incident occurred during an oath-taking ceremony at the hall on Jalan Agus Salim, Delta Pawan district.

The perpetrator was a civil servant identified with the initials AR.

AR, a resident of Mulia Baru village, Delta Pawan district, worked at the Ketapang Public Works and Spatial Planning Agency.

The Molotov cocktail hit the car of the Ketapang secretary and bounced into the ditch.

The Ketapang Police are investigating the motive of the perpetrator.

In October 2021, AR reported the Ketapang Public Works and Spatial Planning Agency head to Ombudsman because AR's position was disfunctioned by a Ketapang Regent Decree. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

