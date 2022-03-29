Indonesia's Debt Financing Slumped Sharply: Sri Mulyani

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that Indonesia's debt financing had fallen 66.1 percent between January and February.

The figure fell from Rp 273.8 trillion to Rp 92.9 trillion compared to the same period last year.

"This means that the realization of our debt financing has fallen by about 66 percent from last year," said the minister at a press conference in Jakarta, Monday (28/3).

Sri revealed that as of February, the realization of such financing only reached 9.5 percent of the target of Rp 973.6 trillion.

She said that the shrinking of debt financing had a positive impact on Government Securities (SBN) yields amidst global financial market uncertainty.

"This is a good thing because now the risk shifts to the financial sector, with the Fed fund rate increasing, high inflation, and interest rates to rise. And this will affect yields. Of course, we have to maintain SBN. With the decline in issuance, we can avoid some of the problems," she said.

The former World Bank managing director said debt strategy adjustments was set to be carried out starting at the end of February.

The steps taken by the government include adjusting the number of issuances, the tenor issued, the time of issuance, and the composition of currencies. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

