Economic Recovery Under Control Despite Inflation: Sri Mulyani

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Indonesia's financial stability was still under control amid increasing external pressure sparked by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Sri, the global economy will experience greater pressure than previously projected.

"Financial market volatility will continue to increase in line with the escalation of the war that has occurred in Ukraine since February 24," Sri said in a press conference, Wednesday (13/4).

The former Managing Director of the World Bank explained that the impact of the war could disrupt supply chains after suppressing trade volume and prospects for global economic growth.

Furthermore, Sri said the war had also triggered a significant increase in global prices, especially of energy, as well as food and metal commodities.

"This has an impact on increasing global inflation," she said.

However, the minister assessed that Indonesia's current economic recovery was still maintained due to the improvement in the handling of Covid-19 and the easing of restrictions. Sri emphasized that increased community activities had encouraged the economic recovery.

"Indonesia's economic growth is set to remain strong, supported by household consumption activities, investment, and government spending," said Sri.