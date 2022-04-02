Government Estimates 79.4 Million People Make Homecoming Trips

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A survey by the Transportation Ministry shows that 79.4 million people will make homecoming trips during the 2022 Idul Fitri holiday.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the public's desire to travel had piled up due to restrictions imposed by the government for the past two years.

"We have identified a number of areas that are favorite destinations for travelers, namely Central Java, East Java, and West Java," said Budi in his statement, Friday (1/4).

He assessed that this must be followed by the readiness of transportation facilities and infrastructure. All stakeholders need to prioritize safety aspects and the implementation of health protocols.

The Transportation Ministry is preparing technical instructions for operators of transportation facilities and infrastructure in the field.

Budi said he had taken several steps to ensure the availability and capacity of public transportation to meet the needs of the community.

In addition, the Transportation Ministry will also provides free vaccinations at several points, such as airports, ports, terminals, and train stations.

The ministry also coordinates with toll road operators and the traffic police to ensure health procedures and vaccinations are carried out properly. (mcr9/mcr20/jpnn)

