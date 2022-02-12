Over 200,000 Indonesians Reject New Social Security Policy

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Over 200,000 Indonesians have signed a petition rejecting a new policy regarding the workers social security scheme (BPJS Ketenagakerjaan).

Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah recently stipulated a new rule regarding the payment of so-called old-age security funds, known as JHT.

Under the new policy, JHT can only be disbursed when BPJS Ketenagakerjaan participants reach 56 years of age.

This is stated in the Manpower Minister Regulation Number 2/2022, which was promulgated on February 4, replacing Minister Regulation Number 19/2015.

According to the new regulation, workers who are laid off or resign can only take their old-age benefits when they are of retirement age.

It means that if a worker is laid off at 30, the person will receive such benefits 26 years later.