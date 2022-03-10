MUI Chairman Miftachul Akhyar Resigns, Anwar Abbas Says

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Miftachul Akhyar has resigned from his position as the general chair of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), according to MUI deputy chairperson Anwar Abbas.

Miftachul is also Rais 'Aam of the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), which is the highest position in the establishment. The resignation is a follow-up to the request for him not to hold concurrent positions.

Anwar said he was saddened by the resignation.

"I'm really sad and confused. I don't know what to say," said Anwar in a statement received by JPNN.com, Wednesday (8/3).

Anwar revealed that Miftachul had been chosen to chair MUI without any debate at all.

"He is a prominent figure and scholar, as well as a very humble leader. He is very much needed and is expected to be able to unite the people," Anwar continued.

Anwar admitted that he was surprised by Nahdlatul Ulama (NU)'s decision to ban Miftachul Akhyar from serving at MUI.

"I'm even more confused because as far as I know, NU has confirmed its identity that it serves not only NU members but also the people and the nation," he said.