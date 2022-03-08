Woman in Hijab Married in Church, MUI Speaks Out

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) secretary general Amirsyah Tambunan has responded to the Semarang Muslim woman who went viral for getting married in a church.

According to Amirsyah, marriage in Islam is a sacred agreement between a man and a woman who want to continue a legal relationship according to sharia.

However, he said, interfaith marriages are illegitimate and illegal based on the MUI Fatwa.

This is also in accordance with Law Number 1/1974 concerning marriage.

"In Article 2 Paragraph 1, it reads that marriage is legal if it is carried out according to the law of each religion and belief. Paragraph 2 reads that every marriage is recorded according to the applicable laws and regulations," Amirsyah told JPNN.com on Tuesday (8/3).

Previously, a TikTok video showing the interfaith marriage of a couple went viral. Since being uploaded on Sunday (6/3), the 13-second video has been watched 1.6 million times.

The bride in the video is seen wearing a hijab, while the groom is wearing a black suit. Between the two brides is a priest.

Interfaith marriage counselor Ahmad Nurcholis confirmed that the procession took place in Semarang.