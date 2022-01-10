Indonesians Raise 5 Billion Rupiah in Waqf to Build Mosque in London

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian Islamic Center (IIC) is one step closer to build a mosque in London after getting a waqf commitment of Rp 5 billion on Monday (10/1).

Waqf is an inalienable charitable endowment under Islamic law.

The committee for the mosque construction launched the "Waqf Mosaic" fundraising program on Sunday (9/1), setting a target of £450,000 or around Rp 9 billion.

Almost half of the Rp 5 billion raised came from two establishments, namely the Human Aid Initiative (HAI) and PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, with each contributing £60,000 or around Rp 1.2 billion.

"With the waqf commitment today, the IIC committee managed to cover the shortage of deposit for a former church property that we will turn into a mosque," said chairman of the mosque construction committee, Eko Kurniawan.

The event was attended by Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Speaker Zulkifli Hasan, and Indonesian Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Ireland Desra Percaya.

Sandiaga said he strongly supported this initiative and hoped that this mosque could later become a showcase for Indonesia and its halal tourism campaign abroad.

Desra, who proposed the waqf scheme, said that he was proud of the various fundraising programs.