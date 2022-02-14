JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Indonesia Densus 88 Catches Suspected Terrorists in Riau, Yogyakarta

Densus 88 Catches Suspected Terrorists in Riau, Yogyakarta

Monday, 14 February 2022 – 17:28 GMT+7
Densus 88 Catches Suspected Terrorists in Riau, Yogyakarta - JPNN.com English
Densus 88 / Credit: ANTARA, HO

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The National Police anti-terrorism squad (Densus 88) has arrested three suspected terrorists from the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group.

The three were identified with the initials EP, RAU, and SU.

EP was arrested in Riau's Kampar, while RAU and SU in Yogyakarta.

Also See:

National Police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan said the three suspects had planned to attack the police.

EP had even set foot in the Kampar Police Headquarters, Ahmad added.

"EP had made practical preparations to the police station, but Densus 88 officers managed to thwart him," Ramadhan said in Jakarta on Sunday (13/2).

Also See:

EP was arrested by the police on Tuesday (8/2) at the Kampar Police Headquarters.

The suspect was allegedly hiding in one of the empty rooms and preparing to attack.

Densus 88 has arrested three suspected terrorists in Riau and Yogyakarta.
TAGS   Densus 88 Suspected Terrorists Riau Yogyakarta JAD

RELATED NEWS