Densus 88 Catches Suspected Terrorists in Riau, Yogyakarta

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The National Police anti-terrorism squad (Densus 88) has arrested three suspected terrorists from the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group.

The three were identified with the initials EP, RAU, and SU.

EP was arrested in Riau's Kampar, while RAU and SU in Yogyakarta.

National Police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan said the three suspects had planned to attack the police.

EP had even set foot in the Kampar Police Headquarters, Ahmad added.

"EP had made practical preparations to the police station, but Densus 88 officers managed to thwart him," Ramadhan said in Jakarta on Sunday (13/2).

EP was arrested by the police on Tuesday (8/2) at the Kampar Police Headquarters.

The suspect was allegedly hiding in one of the empty rooms and preparing to attack.