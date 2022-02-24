Prambanan Jazz Festival to Resume Offline with 2,500 Spectators

english.jpnn.com, PRAMBANAN - The 2022 Prambanan Jazz Festival will be held offline from July 1 to July 3 at Rama Shinta Square, Prambanan Temple, Yogyakarta.

Founder of Rajawali Indonesia and CEO of the Prambanan Jazz Festival, Anas Syahrul Alimi, said he took into account strict health protocols.

"We will try to revive the [music] ecosystem because the economy in this area will get well when events start to run again," said Anas during a virtual press conference, Wednesday (23/2).

However, he said the committee had to make some adjustments. One of them is limiting the number of spectators.

The events will be broadcast online, but the number of on-site audience members will be limited to 2,500.

In its 8th year, the Prambanan Jazz Festival will carry the theme "Sewindu Merayakan Rindu" (Eight Years Celebrating Longing).

A number of musicians from three generations will enliven the festival. They include Kahitna, Kunto Aji, Andien, Diskoria, Kukuh Kudamai featuring Ndarboy Genk, Mus Mujiono x Deddy Dhukun x Everyday, and Bemandry.

"We will announce the list of other guest stars," said Anas.