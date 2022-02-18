Puan Maharani Approves 12 Election Commissioners

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The House of Representatives (DPR) ratified 12 election commissioners during a plenary session at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (18/2).

House Speaker Puan Maharani tapped the hammer to validate the commissioners of the General Elections Commission (KPU) and the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu).

Previously, House Commission II determined 12 names to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo as members of the KPU and Bawaslu for the 2022-2027 term on Thursday morning.

Seven names were appointed as members of the KPU, consisting of Betty Epsilon Idrus, Hasyim Asyari, Muhammad Afifuddin, Parsadaan Harahap, Yulianto Sudrajat, Idham Holik, and August Mellaz.

Meanwhile, five names elected as Bawaslu members, consisting of Lolly Suhenty, Puadi, Rahmat Bagja, Totok Hariyono, and Herwyn Jefler Hielsa Malonda. (ast/mcr20/jpnn)

