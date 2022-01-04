Local Mayor in Africa Transports 200 Kilograms of Cocaine

jpnn.com, AFRIKA - Police in northern Niger confiscated more than 200 kilograms of cocaine worth US$8.7 million (approximately Rp 124.45 billion) transported in a local mayor's official truck.

This was revealed by two Niger police officers on Monday (3/1).

The mayor and his driver, who were in the vehicle at the time, were arrested with 199 blocks of cocaine at a checkpoint on the road leading north from the commercial center in the city of Agadez on Sunday, the two policemen said.

A statement from the Niger Headquarters for the Eradication of Illicit Drug Trafficking confirmed that more than 200 kg of cocaine had been confiscated in Agadez but gave no details.

West Africa has recorded a series of record arrests in recent years.

This region of Africa is the most frequent transit route for drug traffickers en route from South America to Europe.

Senegal seized more than two tonnes of pure cocaine from a ship off the Atlantic coast in October 2021, and Gambian authorities seized nearly three tonnes of cocaine in January 2021 in a shipment originating from Ecuador.

After the seizure of 17 tonnes of cannabis resin worth about $37 million in Niger in May 2021, Interpol's drug unit coordinator Jan Drapal told Reuters that drug lords were making larger shipments in response to growing demand in Europe. (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)

