Indonesians Auction Brompton Bike to Build Mosque in London

english.jpnn.com, LONDON - The Indonesia Islamic Center (IIC) in London, which is building the first Indonesian mosque in the United Kingdom, has auctioned a Brompton bike to raise construction capital.

The winner of the auction will be invited to a tour of the Brompton factory as a special guest of the Brompton CEO and provided free lodging at the Indonesian Ambassador's official residence in London.

The event was held in collaboration with the humanitarian aid organization Human Initiative (HI) on Sunday (27/02) night.

The launch of the auction was held online and was attended by former Indonesian vice president Jusuf Kalla, Istiqlal Grand Mosque imam Nassarudin Umar, Indonesian Ambassador to the UK Desra Percaya, and Brompton CEO Will Butler-Adams.

Also present at the event were House Deputy Speaker Zulkifli Hasan, national entrepreneur Garibaldi Thohir who made a donation of Rp 4 billion in the event, Brompton Owners Group Indonesia (BOGI) community founder Baron Martanegara, and Bike to Work community chairman Fahmi Saimina.

A Brompton bike was made specifically for IIC London, and it was offered at an opening price of Rp 100 million.

"This is a special bike and there is only one in the world," said Desra, who initiated the Brompton auction.

Butler-Adams said he promised to invite the winner of the auction to be his special guest at the Brompton bicycle factory.