Russian Troops Cripple Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

english.jpnn.com, MOSKOW - A number of Russian news agencies reported that Russian troops managed to cripple the military infrastructure in the Ukrainian air bases.

The claim was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry also denied reports that their fighter planes had crashed on Ukrainian territory.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military said five Russian planes and one helicopter were shot down in the Luhansk region.

"The air defense assets of the Ukrainian armed forces have been suppressed," Interfax news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

"The military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' air bases has been taken out of action. Information in foreign media about a Russian plane allegedly being shot down is not true." (reuters/antara/mcr20/jpnn)

