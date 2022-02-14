Australia Evacuates Embassy in Kiev Amid Fear of Russian Invasion

english.jpnn.com, AUSTRALIA - The Australian government said on Sunday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border rapidly deteriorated.

Australian embassy staff in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine some 70 kilometers from the border with Poland, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

"We continue to advise Australians to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial means," Payne said.

Prime Minister Morrison said the situation in Ukraine had "reached a very dangerous stage". He called Russian actions "threatening and bullying" Ukraine "completely and utterly unacceptable".

The United States and Europe have raised their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine.

The Kremlin dismissed the joint diplomatic response by the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to its demands to reduce tensions as disrespectful.

Russia has been trying hard to gain more influence in post-Cold War Europe.

In addition to evacuating the Australian embassy in Kiev, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on China not to remain "calm and silent" about the crisis in Ukraine.